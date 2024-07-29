Established in 2007, Smart System is one of the most prominent information technology companies operating in the MENA region. We provide a comprehensive set of the most advanced IT solutions in the world that would allow our customers to innovate without limits, boost their efficiency and go to a whole new level. Smart System is based in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE and has served customers all across the MENA region with utmost success, creating inspiring success stories and establishing leadership in the digital transformation field.
Address
7783 Ibn Katheer, Al Sulaymaniyah, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 13334, Saudi Arabia
Telephone
0096653833604
Website