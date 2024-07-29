IBM WebMethods and Application Integration go hand in hand. Orange Oranges Technologies understands it very well. Our team has been working on WebMethods product from 3.x version back in 1999 till the latest version. We were fortunate to help global customers in various domains like cement, chemicals, manufacturing, lumber, transportation, global exports, shipping, retail and many more.Also we were fortunate to work on various technologies integrating systems like SAP, JD Edwards, Infor, Azure, Peoplesoft, Oracle Financials, SuccessFactors, Concur, EDI, API Integration, Amazon and many more.

Address Unit 206, 15957 84 Ave, Surrey, British Columbia V4N 0W7, Canada Telephone +1 (604) 283-6919 Website https://www.orangeoranges.ai Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider