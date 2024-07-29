Knockri’s structured interview assessment platform aligns every evaluation with your organization’s unique behavioural anchors, generating actionable insights that accelerate hiring and highlight high-potential talent. Beyond hiring, our AI-driven evaluations support promotions, talent development, and interview practice, ensuring consistent and equitable decisions across the talent lifecycle. To power end-to-end workflows, we also offer Candidate CRM, branded campaign tools, and robust reporting for enterprises of all sizes. With watsonx Orchestrate, we further streamline repetitive tasks.

Address 150 King Street W, TORONTO, Ontario M5H 1J9, Canada Website https://knockri.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)