Atol d.o.o. poslovne resitve

With 20 years of experience, we deliver agile solutions in process re-engineering, system integration, web development, big data, AI, cloud, and secure SIEM. Having completed 100 projects across industries, we help organizations streamline workflows and enhance decision-making. Atol blends business insight with technical expertise to drive measurable results. Our lean, collaborative approach ensures scalable, secure, and compliant solutions—making us a trusted partner in digital transformation initiatives.

Address Leskoskova 9e, Ljubljana, Ljubljana 1000, Slovenia Telephone +386 70 842052 Website http://www.atol-bs.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider