TD SYNNEX BUCHAREST SRL

Accelerating your growth with next-gen tech, expert support, and the No. 1 IBM partnership — making success simple. We simplify your path to market — boosting growth and unlocking next-gen technologies through smart investments and expert programs. With tailored training, flexible financing, and bold marketing, we make your IBM journey fast, clear, and unstoppable. We’ve been IBM’s trusted distributor in Romania for over 15 years, and yes — we’re the No. 1 IBM and global value-added distributor. Accelerating your growth with next-gen tech, expert support, and the No.1 IBM partnership —

Address Calea Floreasca 175, 8th Floor, Bucuresti, Chisinau 014459, Moldova, Republic of Telephone +40 740006601 Website https://ro.tdsynnex.com/ Partner types

Distributor