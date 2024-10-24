TD SYNNEX BUCHAREST SRL

TD SYNNEX accelerates your growth with next-gen tech, expert support, and the No.1 IBM partnership — making your success simple and unstoppable.
Company Overview

We've been IBM's trusted distributor in Romania for over 15 years, and yes — we're the No. 1 IBM and global value-added distributor.

Address

Calea Floreasca 175, 8th Floor, Bucuresti, Chisinau 014459, Moldova, Republic of

Telephone

+40 740006601

Website

https://ro.tdsynnex.com/

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Cloudability
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers Databand
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Guardium Data Encryption
  • Covers Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Covers Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers Threat Intelligence for Security Portfolio
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Covers Attack Surface Management (ASM) Randori
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers Watson APIs for Cloud Pak for Data and aaS
  • Covers Verify Governance
  • Covers Environmental Intelligence Suite
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers Trusteer Fraud Protection for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Sterling Data Exchange
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers SevOne
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers Sterling Order Management
  • Covers WAS for Watson AIOps
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers IBM Apptio Targetprocess
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Z
  • Covers TLS Logo Support Services
  • Covers TLS MVS Support Services
  • Covers Rapid Network Automation
  • Covers watsonx.Discovery
  • Covers StreamSets
  • Covers IBM Concert
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
  • Covers webMethods API Management
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers OpenPages
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.governance
  • watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • Covers IBM Storage Ceph
  • Covers IBM Storage Fusion HCI
  • Covers IBM Storage Scale
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Vault
  • Covers IBM Terraform
Resale Authorizations
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Operational Decision Management
  • MQ
  • Db2 for Z
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Z AI Platforms
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.