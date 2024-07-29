Matter and Energy LLC

Matter Energy is a tech solutions company specializing in data infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and intelligent IT spending management for government and mission-driven organizations. The company delivers AI-native platforms that integrate data processing, machine learning, and governance to optimize how agencies manage, scale, and secure their digital operations. With a modular Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) architecture, we enable clients to centralize data intelligence, automate workflows, and make high-stakes IT investment decisions based on real-time performance metrics.

Address 1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, Virginia 20190, United States of America Telephone (202) 596-9968 Website https://www.matternenergy.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Disadvantaged Business

Federal BA certified

Asian American