Anant India Technosoft Private Limited

Anant India Technosoft envisions a future where businesses harness the full potential of technology to achieve their goals, where seamless integration and robust cyber security are the cornerstones of success, and where our expertise and dedication empower organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. We are driven by the philosophy of Better tomorrow for society and are proud partners with IBM to deliver best in class solutions to empower businesses scaleup without worriying about IT operation and Data Security.

Address 141, Vardhman Fortune Mall, Adarsh Nagar, GT Karnal Road, Delhi, Delhi 110033, India Telephone +91 9136151556 Website https://anantindia.co.in Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider