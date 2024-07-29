Bridge Consulting S.r.l.

We provide complex services to meet a variety of challenges that companies face today. We offer innovative technological solutions that fit every need. We offer solutions and services in the Hybrid Cloud and On-Premise environments, Big Data Analytics, consulting and management of Database and Infrastructure Middleware, realization of SOA Architectures, of Applications Web and Mobile, of custom OLTP projects, of Datawarehouse and Business Intelligence .

Address Via Giovanni Paisiello 8, FIRENZE, Firenze 50144, Italy Telephone +39 02 78625200 Website http://www.bridgeconsulting.it Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider