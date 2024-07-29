KEYSOFT LLC

Driven by a commitment to long-term partnerships, we at Keysoft provide a range of IT solutions that cater to our clients' specific needs and goals, and deliver high-value results.Our expertise spans business-related solutions, cybersecurity, software and mobile app development, UI/UX design, and DevOps.Once a solution is implemented, we continue supporting our clients through ongoing monitoring and technical support services, thus ensuring they maximize the return on their digital investments.

Address 95, Yahyo Gulyamov, Tashkent, Toshkent 100060, Uzbekistan Website https://keysoft.uz/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider