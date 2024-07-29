MaxIT Solutions specializes in delivering expert consulting and implementation services for IBM products, helping businesses achieve secure and cost-effective digital transformations. Our team works closely with clients to optimize their IT infrastructure and operations through proven IBM solutions.We offer comprehensive solutions on ITSM, AIOps, monitoring, and asset management. Our certified consultants bring deep technical knowledge across the IBM ecosystem, with particular expertise in Instana, Turbonomic, Maximo Application Suite, Control Desk, SevOne and CrowdStrike Logscale (Humio)

Address Business Centre, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Sharjah, Sharjah, Ash Shariqah 9999, United Arab Emirates Website https://www.maxit.ae Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider