Amartek provides domain and advisory expertise which comes with Data & Analytics, Outcome based Services, Integration & Automation, Talent Augmentation. Amartek was established in 2018 with the purpose of delivering a large stack of IT services globally.

Address Chase Plaza, 9th Floor, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 21, Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta Raya 12920, Indonesia Telephone +62 25989780 Website http://www.amartek.id Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider