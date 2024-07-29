Tech Tammina LLC is a global solution provider and authorized IBM reseller specializing in AI-powered automation, business workflows, and digital transformation. We help enterprises streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and modernize legacy systems using IBM’s advanced automation technologies. With deep expertise across industries and low-code platforms, we deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions that drive measurable business impact and long-term value.

Address 4460 Brookfield Corporate Dr. Suite N, Chantilly, Virginia 20151, United States of America Telephone 7033493098 Website https://www.techtammina.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American