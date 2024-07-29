Nextuple, Inc.

Nextuple is a specialized IT services and consulting firm that helps retailers, grocers, and B2B distributors modernize inventory and order management. Through modern system integrations, bespoke AI-powered solutions, and strategic insights, we help businesses deliver exceptional experiences, enhance operational agility, and drive sustainable growth. As an IBM Gold Partner, we design, deploy, and enhance around the IBM Sterling Order and Fulfillment Suite, powering complex omnichannel fulfillment and supporting retailers’ order and inventory management, supply chain, and eCommerce goals.

