Ricoh (Thailand) Limited is a trusted provider of secure IT solutions, managed services, and document workflow automation for enterprises across industries. With decades of experience and a strong local presence, Ricoh empowers organizations to modernize operations, enhance security, and increase workplace efficiency through smart technologies. Our comprehensive portfolio includes cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, integrated print and document management solutions—tailored to support digital transformation at every level of the business.

Address 341 Onnuj Road, Prawet, Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand Telephone +66 2 0888888 Website https://www.ricoh.co.th/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider