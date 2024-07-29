SITS SecureDevice A/S

At SITS SecureDevice we belive that cybersecurity should be accessible to all business, regardless of size or industry.With more than 15 years of experience and over 100 implementations we have a long-proven record of adding value to our customers and big partners like IBM.Customers entire security is handled by IT Security experts, all from Cyber Threat Intelligence; Proactive Scan & Defence to SIEM and SOC 24/7; Monitoring, Detection & Response, and professional Incident Response Teams; To ensure fast recovery and business continuity.

Address Gladsaxevej 384D, Soeborg, Region Hovedstaden 2860, Denmark Telephone +45 45 70238248 Website http://www.securedevice.dk Partner types

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider