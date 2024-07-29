SITS SecureDevice A/S

SITS SecureDevice delivers a wide range of cyber security services on the European market like 24/7 SOC, Incident Response, CTI, Phishing, etc.
Company Overview

At SITS SecureDevice we belive that cybersecurity should be accessible to all business, regardless of size or industry.With more than 15 years of experience and over 100 implementations we have a long-proven record of adding value to our customers and big partners like IBM.Customers entire security is handled by IT Security experts, all from Cyber Threat Intelligence; Proactive Scan & Defence to SIEM and SOC 24/7; Monitoring, Detection & Response, and professional Incident Response Teams; To ensure fast recovery and business continuity.

Address

Gladsaxevej 384D, Soeborg, Region Hovedstaden 2860, Denmark

Telephone

+45 45 70238248

Website

http://www.securedevice.dk

  • Partner types
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.