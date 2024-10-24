MINDWARE - AKLANIAT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY CLOSED JOINT STOCK

Mindware was established in 1991, marking over 33 years in business. At Mindware, we strive to establish long-term, mutually-beneficial partnerships with vendors and channel organizations in the Middle East and Africa, by combining industry-leading integrated solutions with an uncompromising commitment to delivering the world-class, human-centric services and support our partners need to succeed.

Address MDS BUILDING, FATIMA AL ZAHRAA STREET, RABWA (AL) AREA, RIYADH (AL), Ar Riyad 11334, Saudi Arabia Telephone 00966 567 186303 Website https://www.mindware.net Partner types

Distributor