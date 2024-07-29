Introl Solutions, LLC

When failure is not an option, we deliver. We set the benchmark for excellence with our top-tier solutions in high-performance computing deployments.
Company Overview

At Introl, we specialize in large-scale GPU cluster deployments, managing up to 100,000 of the most advanced GPUs available. Our experienced team works with leading-edge technology, handling complex systems that are at the forefront of innovation.Our approach goes beyond simple GPU connections. We design and execute highly coordinated deployments, integrating hundreds of thousands of fiber optic connections to build clusters that push the limits of AI and high-performance computing.

Address

171 N. Aberdeen Street Suite 400, Chicago, Illinois 60607, United States of America

Website

https://introl.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.