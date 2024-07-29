WiseTech Strategies Limited is a Kenya‑based consultancy empowering African public and private institutions to translate policy into measurable results . Combining artificial intelligence, modular execution platforms, real‑time analytics dashboards, and capacity‑building initiatives,such as the In‑Residence Tech Fellows program and certification pathways,WiseTech delivers scalable, technology‑driven solutions that modernize governance and enhance performance . Strategic partnerships with IBM and Pearson VUE reinforce its ability to integrate leading‑edge technologies and offer certifications .

Address Elgeyo Street, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu 30100, Kenya Website https://ai.wisetechstrategies.co.ke/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)