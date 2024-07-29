Wisetech Strategies Limited

Kenyan consultancy empowering publicandprivate sectors with AI‑driven governance platforms, digital strategy advisory, and capacity‑building.
Company Overview

WiseTech Strategies Limited is a Kenya‑based consultancy empowering African public and private institutions to translate policy into measurable results . Combining artificial intelligence, modular execution platforms, real‑time analytics dashboards, and capacity‑building initiatives,such as the In‑Residence Tech Fellows program and certification pathways,WiseTech delivers scalable, technology‑driven solutions that modernize governance and enhance performance . Strategic partnerships with IBM and Pearson VUE reinforce its ability to integrate leading‑edge technologies and offer certifications .

Address

Elgeyo Street, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu 30100, Kenya

Website

https://ai.wisetechstrategies.co.ke/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Proficiencies
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
