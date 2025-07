Aegeria is an IT integrator and information technology solutions provider for businesses and public authorities, helping clients maximize the value of their technology investments. Since 2015, Aegeria has been helping clients navigate the increasingly complex IT market and maximize the return on their technology investments by guiding them into leveraging technology tools and resources.

Address Caderea Bastiliei 41, Bucharest, Bucuresti 010613, Romania Website https://aegeria.ro/en/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider