REVSETTER FOR COMPUTER SYSTEM DESIGN CO. L.L.C

Build & deploy teams of intelligent AI agents with natural language - no code needed. Backed by IBM's enterprise governance & controls.
Company Overview

RevSetter is an Agentic AI platform that enables businesses in any industry - and across any use case - to build & deploy powerful AI agents using natural language - no code needed. RevSetter AI Agent Studio combines ease of use with enterprise-grade security, governance (via IBM WatsonX), and model flexibility. With multi-agent orchestration, memory, reasoning, and LLM-agnostic design, RevSetter helps organizations reduce costs, improve productivity, and operationalize AI at scale. Start building your AI Workforce with today.

Address

683W+GQQ, Ras Al Khor, Dubayy 683W+GQQ, United Arab Emirates

Website

https://revsetter.ai

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
