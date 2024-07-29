BILISIM BILGISAYAR ELEKTRONIK ENDUSTRI VE OFIS OTOMASYON SISTEMLERI SANAYI TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Bilişim Bilgisayar is a leading IT solutions provider located in Kayseri and İstanbul, delivering innovative and reliable services in system infrastructure, network security, data backup, cloud solutions, and enterprise software. With over 25 years of experience, we support organizations across various sectors by offering tailored technology solutions, certified expertise, and end-to-end project execution.

Address Yeni Mah Asik Veysel Bulv Erciyes Uni Teknoloji Gel Bol, Teknopark-4 No:38 Melikgazi, Kayseri, Kayseri 38030, Türkiye Telephone +90 352 222 73 93 Website https://www.bb.com.tr/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider