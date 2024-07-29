CDS Outsourcing Inc.

CDS Outsourcing delivers full-spectrum digital business solutions designed to help organizations reduce operational costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, CDS combines decades of expertise in staffing and IT services with advanced capabilities in IBM technologies. By aligning technology with business goals, CDS empowers clients to modernize their infrastructure, streamline processes, and achieve measurable savings—without sacrificing performance or user experience.

Address 4801 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, North Carolina 27612, United States of America Telephone 9192930111 Website https://cdsrtp.com/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female