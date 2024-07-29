Afrimax Solutions is Based in South Africa, and serve as a key regional player in the EAM partner ecosystem, helping organizations across the country digitize, manage, and optimize their asset operations.As part of the global asset management network, Afrimax Solutions supports asset-intensive industriesincluding utilities, energy, mining, logistics, manufacturing, and public infrastructure. Our work is tailored toSouth Africa's regulatory and operational realities, with each deployment designed for long-term scalabilityand business impact.

