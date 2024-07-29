Ceres Technology Inc.

Businesses today must assess a wide range of factors, from geopolitical, economic, logistics, multi-tier, climate, raw materials, etc. Analyzing these across hundreds or thousands of materials and suppliers is time consuming. Teams often rely on manual research from fragmented sources, slow Excel models (especially with 30 columns), and BI tools requiring constant updates.Ceres puts big data at your fingertips, with over 6 billion real-time data points across 25,000 risk categories, reducing analysis time by 95%. Executives get quick risk insights; analysts dive deep into data.

