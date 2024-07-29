LOGINET S.A.C.

LOGINET SAC is a software engineering organization dedicated to providing high-tech cloud solutions and services, specifically for small and medium-sized businesses.We have over 25 years of experience in the market, maintaining a long and successful business relationship with IBM del Perú S.A. and Mexico.With this extensive track record in the IT industry, our company has always been committed to developing a support structure that allows us to retain renowned clients and provide high-level service.

Address CAL. AUGUSTO BOLOGNESI URB. COUNTRY CLUB EL GOLF, NO. 175, LIMA, Lima 15076, Peru Telephone 511998700698 Website http://www.loginetperu.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)