syscon is an innovative software provider that supports companies with integrated IT solutions for ERP, Business Intelligence, and corporate management. With tailored systems that consolidate data from various sources into a “single point of truth”.syscon delivers its customers Business Intelligence and Business Performance systems that provide decision-makers with the data they need to manage their companies effectively and agilely.

Address Am Weichselgarten 30 a, SYSCON Unternehmensberatungsgesellschaft mbH, Erlangen, Bayern 91058, Germany Telephone +49 9131 690990 Website http://www.syscon-online.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)