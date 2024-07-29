SYSCON Unternehmensberatungsgesellschaft mbH

Company Overview

syscon is an innovative software provider that supports companies with integrated IT solutions for ERP, Business Intelligence, and corporate management. With tailored systems that consolidate data from various sources into a “single point of truth”.syscon delivers its customers Business Intelligence and Business Performance systems that provide decision-makers with the data they need to manage their companies effectively and agilely.

Address

Am Weichselgarten 30 a, SYSCON Unternehmensberatungsgesellschaft mbH, Erlangen, Bayern 91058, Germany

Telephone

+49 9131 690990

Website

http://www.syscon-online.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.