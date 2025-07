Clai Payments develops solutions focused on supporting banks, financial companies and retail, throughout the transactional process, security, back office administration, ATM or POS channel management, payment methods and continuous analysis and optimization solutions for payment platforms on IBM Cloud.

Address Roger de Flor 2736, Oficina 62, Santiago, Región Metropolitana de Santiago 7550000, Chile Telephone +56 232469250 Website http://www.clai.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)