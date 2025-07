HKBN JOS Macau Limited: A Trusted Technology Partner for Macau's Digital TransformationAs a subsidiary of HKBN Group, HKBN JOS Macau has been a leading technology solutions provider in Macau since 1992. Leveraging our core competencies in big data, cloud, enterprise applications, security, mobility, next-gen infrastructure, and IoT, we deliver tailored solutions that empower businesses and governments across Asia to navigate emerging and established technologies.

Address Alm.DrCarlos D'assumpcao 180 Edf., TongNamAh Campo, 17 Andar C-G, Macau, null NA, Macao Telephone +853 28311990 Website http://www.jos.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider