MRM-EAM Consulting Inc.

The MRM-EAM team specializes in strategic IT and digital solutions, primarily implementing IBM Maximo Application Suite and Maximo Manage to optimize enterprise asset management (EAM) for critical assets. Our expert consultants deliver high-value, functional, and technical services, helping clients in sectors such as government, utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing. We enable organizations to streamline operations, extend the lifespan of resources, enhance returns, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and drive digital transformation through reliable EAM technologies.

Address Unit 2017, 290 Caldari Rd,, Concord, Ontario L4K 4J4, Canada Telephone +1 416 5222986 Website https://mrm-eam.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional