VE-TRI Co., Ltd.

VE-TRI Co., Ltd. is an IT services and consulting company in Japan, specializing in business solutions, technology support, and international trade.
Company Overview

VE-TRI Co., Ltd. serves both Japanese and global clients, providing tailored services that align with evolving business needs. VE-TRI works in collaboration with its partner company in India to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and high-quality solutions. Our Core Services include ERP/CRM Implementation, Integration & Support, Multi-Platform Application Development, Business Transformation Initiatives. Additionally, we are actively expanding into research and development, with a focus on sensor technology, IoT, and AI-based solutions.(日本語・英語の両方に対応可能です)

Address

3-1-14 Kirigaoka, Midori-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 226-0016, Japan

Telephone

045-442-6989

Website

https://ve-tri.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
