VE-TRI Co., Ltd. serves both Japanese and global clients, providing tailored services that align with evolving business needs. VE-TRI works in collaboration with its partner company in India to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and high-quality solutions. Our Core Services include ERP/CRM Implementation, Integration & Support, Multi-Platform Application Development, Business Transformation Initiatives. Additionally, we are actively expanding into research and development, with a focus on sensor technology, IoT, and AI-based solutions.(日本語・英語の両方に対応可能です)

Address 3-1-14 Kirigaoka, Midori-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 226-0016, Japan Telephone 045-442-6989 Website https://ve-tri.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider