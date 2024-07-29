TERRALOGIC SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Terralogic is a global IT solutions and digital transformation services company headquartered in San Jose, CA, with over 1,000 employees and operations in 16 countries. Terralogic specializes in AI/ML, Cloud, DevOps, Cybersecurity, UI/UX design, custom application development, and fintech services. Their offerings include AI-powered applications, chatbots, document management systems, and advanced data engineering. The company holds ISO/IEC 27001:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, reflecting its focus on quality and security.

Address #69, KMJ Atelier, Besides DHL Express, Rupena Agrahrara, Bommanahalli, Hosur Main Road, BANGALORE, Karnataka 560068, India Website https://terralogic.com/ Partner types

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)