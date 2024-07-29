Aplussoft Co., Ltd.

Aplussoft, an IBM Business Partner, is committed to providing an efficient business environment that ensures customer satisfaction.
Company Overview

Aplussoft provides end-to-end support for a diverse portfolio of products, including data management, security, and AI solutions (IBM Db2, Guardium, watxonx, etc). We place a strong emphasis on building trust with our customers and are committed to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction.To that end, we are continuously working toward mutual growth alongside our clients.

Address

150, B동 5층 508호(당산동1가, 생각공 장 당산), Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul Teugbyeolsi 07237, Korea, Republic of

Telephone

+82 7088885300

Website

http://www.aplussoft.co.kr

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers Guardium Data Encryption
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Covers Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • watsonx.data
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • watsonx.governance
  • Covers watsonx.Discovery
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Verify Governance
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Hybrid iPaaS
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.