AI-driven solutions agency helping businesses automate, scale, and innovate — now proudly IBM Services Partner from Pakistan.
Company Overview

PureDesigners is Pakistan’s leading AI-first automation agency, building real-world enterprise solutions across sectors. As an official IBM Silver Partner, we help businesses adopt WatsonX, automate workflows, build GPT agents, and drive digital transformation.From AI workshops to full-scale deployment of IBM Cloud Pak solutions, our mission is to make AI practical, scalable, and profitable for our clients.Headquartered in Bahria Town Karachi, we're redefining how Pakistan innovates with AI.

Address

B58, Midway B, 6th Floor Bahria Town Karachi, Karachi, Sind 75340, Pakistan

Telephone

03101010786

Website

https://puredesigners.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • watsonx.data
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Aspera
  • watsonx.ai
