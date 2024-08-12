Bentley Systems Singapore Pte Ltd

Bentley Systems Singapore (operating as Cohesive) is an IBM Platinum Business Partner in Singapore, delivering advanced solutions for asset-intensive industries by combining the power of IBM Maximo and IBM’s sustainability and AI-driven platforms with world-class engineering and digital twin technologies from Bentley Systems. As part of the Cohesive group (www.cohesivegroups.com), we operate with a deep focus on Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Asset Performance Management (APM), and Digital Integration services across energy, utilities, transport, and infrastructure sectors.
Address
3 Harbourfront Place #05-01, Harbourfront Tower Two, Singapore, Central Singapore 099254, Singapore
Telephone
+65 66926592 66926592
Website
https://www.cohesivegroups.com