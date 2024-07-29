Cogniware, s.r.o.

Cogniware is a leading provider of solutions in the field of uncovering hidden patterns of suspicious behaviour and crime, driving innovation with our advanced solutions. Argos, our state-of-the-art AI-powered data analysis platform, is meticulously designed for investigative purposes, catering to law enforcement, intelligence, and counter-terrorism sectors. Our commitment is delivering ready-to-use solutions for common scenarios as well as crafting Argos-based complex enterprise-ready solutions to meet the unique needs of our valued clients. With a global presence, we collaborate with gover

Address Pernerova 697/35, Karlín, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 186 00, Czechia Website http://www.cogniware.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)