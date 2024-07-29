Beijing shuto technology co.,ltd

The solution bundles Maximo, wireless network communication technology/PDA technology/offline usage/RFID, QR code/bar code automatic identification technology, GPS positioning, Internet of Things technology, big data analysis technology. The ESA-BP self-developed this mobile APP solutions/mobile platform to realize the mobile, intelligent and visual management of enterprise assets throughout the life cycle, which is widely used in aviation, rail transit, energy, power, etc. Automobile, processing and manufacturing, finance and insurance, commercial real estate, theme park, etc.

