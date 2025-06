Many enterprises rely on our Co:Z Co-Processing Toolkit to securely connect their z/OS platforms to other computing environments. Co:Z Toollkit includes Co:Z SFTP, a port of OpenSSH SFTP for z/OS which adds support for z/OS datasets, catalogs, spool files, SMF, etc.

Address 305 Willowpointe Drive, Saint Charles, Missouri 63304, United States of America Telephone 636 300 0901 Website https://coztoolkit.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner