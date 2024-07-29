TECHBROS BILISIM COZUMLERI ANONIM SIRKETI

TECHBROS, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Istanbul, is a consultancy and R&D company specializing in data-driven digital transformation. We deliver enterprise solutions across sectors such as insurance, banking, telecom, energy, retail and automotive, focusing on:Data Warehousing & Business IntelligenceBig Data & Advanced AnalyticsData Governance AI-Powered Fraud Detection Our mission is to help businesses build secure, scalable, and intelligent data platforms, enabling better decision-making, compliance and long-term growth.

Address SANAYI MAH. TEKNOPARK BLV., NO: 1 /4C IÇ KAPI NO: 213 PENDIK, ISTANBUL, Istanbul 34906, Türkiye Telephone +90 530 9214847 Website https://techbros.com.tr/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)