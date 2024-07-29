TECHBROS BILISIM COZUMLERI ANONIM SIRKETI

TECHBROS was established in 2019 with the aim of delivering precise and efficient solutions to cater to the requirements of businesses.
Company Overview

TECHBROS, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Istanbul, is a consultancy and R&D company specializing in data-driven digital transformation. We deliver enterprise solutions across sectors such as insurance, banking, telecom, energy, retail and automotive, focusing on:Data Warehousing & Business IntelligenceBig Data & Advanced AnalyticsData Governance AI-Powered Fraud Detection Our mission is to help businesses build secure, scalable, and intelligent data platforms, enabling better decision-making, compliance and long-term growth.

Address

SANAYI MAH. TEKNOPARK BLV., NO: 1 /4C IÇ KAPI NO: 213 PENDIK, ISTANBUL, Istanbul 34906, Türkiye

Telephone

+90 530 9214847

Website

https://techbros.com.tr/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
