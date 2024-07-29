UMER & COMPANY LLC

Umer & Company Founded by a distinguished group of former IBM Sterling consultants, this visionary firm is dedicated to redefining the B2B and Managed File Transfer (MFT) landscape. With a tightly knit team of expert architects, engineers, consultants, project managers, and account managers. We bring unparalleled precision and innovation to every client engagement, elevating industry standards and transforming the way businesses connect and operate. We are headquartered in Middletown, OH, with staff located across the US and parts of Canada, ready to be on-site at short notice.

Address Middletown, -, Ohio 45005, United States of America Telephone 9294248264 Website https://umerco.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

US Hubzone

Asian American