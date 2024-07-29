OT Technologies LLC

OT Technologies help businesses automate technology lifecycle management with AI for productivity, resiliency and spend optimization. Through the resell of IBM Automation platform products we place our focus on Technology Business Management (TBM) / Financial Operations (FinOps) solutions for multi-sector clients, which allow our clients to reduce cloud waste, application risk, gain visibility of IT spend, and proactively resolve issues for better uptime and user experiences with AI-enhanced capabilities.

