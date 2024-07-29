ITNB is a leader in Sovereign AI, Agentic AI, and Cybersecurity, empowering businesses to optimize, secure, and scale operations with fully compliant solutions.Our technologies meet International AI Acts, FINMA, and Data Protection standards, ensuring data integrity and operational security through Sovereign Infrastructure and Cloud.Vendor-agnostic and highly responsive, we operate across Switzerland with strategic partners in Southeast Asia and EMEA, delivering scalable, secure, and tailored solutions for evolving business needs.

