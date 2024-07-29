ISTEPORTAL YAZILIM TEKNOLOJI LIMITED SIRKETI

İşteportal is an IBM Business Partner specialized in delivering enterprise asset management solutions through IBM Maximo Application Suite—an industry-leading platform for managing assets, maintenance, and operations. Enhanced with İşteportal’s sector-specific integrations, Maximo supports predictive maintenance, IoT, and mobile capabilities. We provide end-to-end consulting, implementation, and support services. Our expert team brings deep experience in energy, utilities, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Address FATIH SULTAN MEHMET MAH. POLIGON CAD. BUYAKA 2 SITESI, 3 BLOK NO: 8 C IÇ KAPI NO: 1, Umraniye, Istanbul 34771, Türkiye Telephone +90 5334851934 Website https://www.isteportal.com.tr/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider