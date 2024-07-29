PURE7 YAZILIM BİLİŞİM VE DANIŞMANLIK HİZMETLERİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

PURE7 is a technology company dedicated to providing solutions to its customers' digital challenges,with teams specialising in theirrespective fields
Company Overview

Our mission is to provide a saferfuture against cyber threats with advanced security,performance and integration solutions.Through the PURE 7 Academy, we invest in youngtalent and conduct industry-leading R&D studies.This academy enables us to train the next generationof technology leaders and stay at the forefront of thelatest industry developments.As PURE 7, we continue to pioneer thetransformation of the digital world with ourcustomer-centric approach, strong businesspartnerships and passion for technology.

Address

Burhaniye Mahallesi, Yunus Emre Sokak No 10, Usküdar, Istanbul 34676, Türkiye

Telephone

+90 216 318 57 77

Website

https://www.pure7.com.tr

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
