Trinoor has been delivering industry-leading services for over 15 years, with a global footprint. We support critical infrastructure by enhancing Asset Management systems, including IBM Maximo. TAShelix is a flexible, intuitive, and secure no-code platform that enables organizations to rapidly create and deploy mobile and desktop applications and workflows—with full functionality in both online and offline modes. Our platform serves as a Digitalization Single UI, seamlessly integrating with Maximo and other enterprise systems, unifying user experience & operational processes across the board.

Address 1800 Roswell Rd, 3050, Suite 3050, MARIETTA, Georgia 30062, United States of America Telephone +1 4044786441 Website http://www.trinoor.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider