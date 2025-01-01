Tech Alliance (Pty) Ltd

We are a Hardware and Software reseller and offer Professional services to help our
customers bridge the gap between delivery and implementation. Our services also
extend into the Server, SAN and Storage space where we are able to deliver an endto-
end solution and allow us to provide more complete solutions to our customers in
order to address short and long term goals.
We Specialise in Open Systems, especially IBM Power Systems and very competent
and skilled in IBM technologies
Address
19 Krisante Street, Bellair, Bellville, Western Cape 7530, South Africa
Telephone
+27 798727987
Website
http://www.tech-alliance.co.za