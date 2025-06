MOX IT is a company specialized in software development and industrial automation for the pharmaceutical, food, and manufacturing industries.

We design technological solutions that comply with GxP, CFR 21 Part 11, and GAMP standards, integrating industrial devices and digital systems to optimize production processes with quality and innovation.

Address Alfonsina Storni 1721, Santos Lugares, Buenos Aires 1676, Argentina Website https://moxit.com.ar Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)