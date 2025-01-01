Jupiter Brothers Data Science Pvt ltd

Jupiter Brothers a technology-driven company specializing in intelligent software and integrated IoT solutions for the AEC Industry
Company Overview

Jupiter Brothers Data Science Pvt Limited is a technology-driven company specializing in developing intelligent software tools and integrated IoT solutions tailored for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. With a strong focus on digital transformation in the built environment, Jupiter Brothers delivers end-to-end solutions that streamline project workflows, and enhance real-time collaboration.

Address

2/51, Maraneri, Maraneri Post, Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu 626124, India

Website

http://jupiterbrothers.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
