Proteam Bilgi Teknolojileri ve Danismanlik Tic.Ltd.Sti

Proteam Information Technologies, which has been operating since 2013, offers value-added solutions in a wide range of sectors with its expert staff. Our consultants, who have deep knowledge and experience in many sectors, especially in Telecommunication, Automotive, Building and Facility Management, Transportation, Energy sectors, aim to provide you with maximum benefit by customizing solutions that are compatible with Industry and World standards according to the needs of our valued customers.

Address Muallimkoy Mah. Deniz Cad. No:143/13, Muallimkoy TGB 1.Etap Sitesi 1.2.B Blok Ofis:144 Gebze, Kocaeli, Istanbul 41400, Türkiye Telephone +90 262 5038152 Website http://www.proteam.com.tr/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider