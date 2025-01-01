CONSOLSYS SDN. BHD.

Consolsys Group of Companies are solution providers of choice with 25 years of experiences in the Financial Services Industries.
Company Overview

We currently serving more than 30 of the largest ASEAN financial institutions. We believe in power of innovations and constantly explore new and batter way to serve the industry. Consolsys leading edge MOSAIC VOYAGER (MV) Banking Platform help us to stay ahead of the curve and provide with the most innovative solution in the market. As our founder envisioned from the founding day of the company 'WE SERVE ONE INDUSTRY, AND WE DO IT WELL'. Our Solutions :- MV-Core Banking Suite, MV-Core Banking Suite - Sharia, MV- Branch Banking Suite, MV- Digital Banking Suite.

Address

9th Floor Bangunan Getah Asli, 148, Jalan Ampang,, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50450, Malaysia

Telephone

+60 321643080

Website

http://www.consolsys.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
Resale Authorizations
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.