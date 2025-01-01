CONSOLSYS SDN. BHD.

We currently serving more than 30 of the largest ASEAN financial institutions. We believe in power of innovations and constantly explore new and batter way to serve the industry. Consolsys leading edge MOSAIC VOYAGER (MV) Banking Platform help us to stay ahead of the curve and provide with the most innovative solution in the market. As our founder envisioned from the founding day of the company 'WE SERVE ONE INDUSTRY, AND WE DO IT WELL'. Our Solutions :- MV-Core Banking Suite, MV-Core Banking Suite - Sharia, MV- Branch Banking Suite, MV- Digital Banking Suite.

