NETPOINT, A.S.

Company covers a group of experts with orientation for big customers and offers its services in many areas. Our target is not to employ many employees but to hire best in class experts in the field. Our approach is to deeply understand customer needs, transform them into clear assignments, and deliver complete project solutions. These include planning, execution, warranty, post-warranty support, and hotline services—ensuring comprehensive care throughout the project lifecycle.

Address MLYNSKE NIVY 4959/48, BRATISLAVA 3, BRATISLAVA-RUZINOV, Bratislavský kraj 82109, Slovakia Website https://netpoint.sk/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider